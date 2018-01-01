Health facilities complaints

Our investigator may or may not be able to verify the complaint allegations, based on the evidence gathered.

Our investigator may or may not be able to verify the complaint allegations, based on the evidence gathered.

Our investigator may or may not be able to verify the complaint allegations, based on the evidence gathered.

If we can’t verify an allegation, that doesn't confirm a reported incident didn't occur. Instead, it means there was insufficient supporting evidence to verify it occurred.

If we can’t verify an allegation, that doesn't confirm a reported incident didn't occur. Instead, it means there was insufficient supporting evidence to verify it occurred.

If we can’t verify an allegation, that doesn't confirm a reported incident didn't occur. Instead, it means there was insufficient supporting evidence to verify it occurred.