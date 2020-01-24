Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Colorado
Colorado COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 Cases: Fast Facts (Due to the high volume of traffic, it may take several minutes for updates to appear)
All cases are presumptive positive, but this status does not delay public health response. The CDC provides official confirmation.
|
CO-HELP is Colorado’s call line for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). People who have general questions about COVID-19 can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911, for answers in many languages, or email them at COHELP@RMPDC.org for answers in English.
Public health recommendations to protect our communities (includes schools)
Resources for local public health agencies and health care providers
Recent media releases
- March 10, 2020: Three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Colorado today
- March 9, 2020: Update on COVID-19 in Colorado
- March 9, 2020: Two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Colorado today
- March 9, 2020: One presumptive positive case of COVID-19 identified in Colorado today
- March 8, 2020: No additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Colorado today
- March 7, 2020: No additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Colorado today
- March 7, 2020: Update on coronavirus
- March 6, 2020: Six additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Colorado, at least five have recently traveled internationally
- March 5, 2020: Updated information on COVID-19
- March 5, 2020: Colorado has first positive case of COVID-19
- March 2, 2020: Colorado now able to test for COVID-19